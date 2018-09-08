USAID, IFMP organise workshop

LAHORE: Twenty four finance industry professionals completed a five-day long training the trainers’ workshop on capital markets and fixed income investment, on Friday, a statement said.

The workshop was jointly organised by the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) Financial Market Development (FMD) Activity in collaboration with the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP), it added.

The workshop in Lahore was the fourth and last in a series of workshops held over the last month in regional capitals across Pakistan.

The workshops are the first of its kind in Pakistan. To date, more than 70 industry professionals, as well as trainers nominated by the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan have attended USAID workshops on capital markets, it added.