U19 CRICKET: Haider puts Rawalpindi on top

ISLAMABAD: Haider Ali’s 133 powered Rawalpindi to a strong position against AJK on the second day of their Inter-Region U19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament match at the Marghazar Ground here on Thursday.

His century that came off 134 balls and included 18 fours and two sixes helped Rawalpindi score 374-9 in the first innings. In reply, AJK were struggling at 196-8 at the close of play.

Muhammad Ajmal (2-18), Farhan Shafiq (2-47) and Shehraz Khan (2-52) chipped in with two wickets each.

Scores in brief: At Marghazar Ground, Islamabad: Rawalpindi 374-9 in 79 overs (Haider Ali 133, Razaul Mustafa 51 not out; Zohaib Bukhari 3-72, Usama Fazil 2-94, Najam Naseer 3-94). AJK 196-8 in 74 overs (Awais Akram 44, Hassan Azmat 32, Muhammad Ajmal 2-18, Farhan Shafiq 2-47, Shehraz Khan 2-52).

At Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala: Sialkot 341-7 in 83 overs (Umer Shafiq 140, Mohsin Riaz 102; Haroon Wahid 2-35, Bilal Ahmed 2-59) and 71-0 (Umer Shafiq 38, Asher Bhatti 32). Islamabad 246 all out in 72.3 overs (Sarim Ashfaq 61, Zahid Iqbal 41; Ghulam Mohiuddin 4-97, Farrukh Waqas 3-42).