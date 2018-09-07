Malaysia PM denounces caning of women for lesbian sex

Ag AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday denounced the caning of two women convicted of having lesbian sex in violation of strict laws, after the punishment sparked a storm of criticism. The pair was caned in front of more than 100 spectators on Monday. “This gives a bad image of Islam and we believe that if there are similar cases like this we need to consider giving lighter punishments,” he said. “It is crucial we show Islam is not a cruel religion... that humiliates people.” Mahathir said as it was a first offence for the women, they should have been given advice rather than being caned.