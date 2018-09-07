Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Launching of enforcement wing in RDA ordered

Rawalpindi : A meeting to review the progress of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)’s Directorates including Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) and Engineering Directorate was held here at the RDA on Thursday.

DG RDA directed MP&TE Directorate to draft the agenda items for the next forthcoming authority meeting. He also directed all to provide relief to general public. He said that general public must have complete knowledge about Building and Zoning Regulations and illegal housing schemes. He directed all employees to work honestly and diligently to redress grievances of common man.

He said an honest employee even if he is Naib Qasid is very important for me. He directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He also directed MP&TE to start Enforcement Wing immediately. The owners who submitted applications for NOC about their housing schemes fulfilling Building and Zoning Regulations, they would be facilitated for approval of building plans.

DG RDA stressed upon the importance of speedy work, insisted to execute on-going work that included in Annual Development Programme (ADP) on fast track basis. He directed Engineering Directorate to work hard. He said when there is no physical impediment in the way of work, it should not be delayed. He said we must increase work time substantially in order to reduce the difficulties of general public. He directed Director Engineering RDA to hand over Metro Bus Project Package-II to Metro Bus Authority within 10 days as its repairing work has been completed. He also directed to repair street lights from Koral Chowk to Benazir Bhutto Airport immediately.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use