Launching of enforcement wing in RDA ordered

Rawalpindi : A meeting to review the progress of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)’s Directorates including Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) and Engineering Directorate was held here at the RDA on Thursday.

DG RDA directed MP&TE Directorate to draft the agenda items for the next forthcoming authority meeting. He also directed all to provide relief to general public. He said that general public must have complete knowledge about Building and Zoning Regulations and illegal housing schemes. He directed all employees to work honestly and diligently to redress grievances of common man.

He said an honest employee even if he is Naib Qasid is very important for me. He directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He also directed MP&TE to start Enforcement Wing immediately. The owners who submitted applications for NOC about their housing schemes fulfilling Building and Zoning Regulations, they would be facilitated for approval of building plans.

DG RDA stressed upon the importance of speedy work, insisted to execute on-going work that included in Annual Development Programme (ADP) on fast track basis. He directed Engineering Directorate to work hard. He said when there is no physical impediment in the way of work, it should not be delayed. He said we must increase work time substantially in order to reduce the difficulties of general public. He directed Director Engineering RDA to hand over Metro Bus Project Package-II to Metro Bus Authority within 10 days as its repairing work has been completed. He also directed to repair street lights from Koral Chowk to Benazir Bhutto Airport immediately.