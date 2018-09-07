Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Role of academia imperative in national defence’

Islamabad : Air Chief Marshal (r) Sohail Aman said that the role of academia and the youth is highly imperative to safeguard the national defence and fight out menace of extremism and terrorism.

Participating in the panel discussion (Talk-show), held here on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), he emphasised that the academic institutions should fulfil their responsibility in motivating the young generation to keep up the spirit of 1965’s war.

The discussion, arranged by the AIOU to celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan was also participated by Lieutenant General (r) Amjad Shoaib, eminent writer Iftikhar Arif, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui and families of martyrs.

The day was also marked by holding national songs’ competitions among the students of local educational institutions. The speakers deliberated upon the topic of ‘Haumain payar hy Pakistan Say’.

Those who were present in the jam-packed hall of the AIOU included parents of Shaheed Major Pervaiz Saddique, who was decorated with Tamgha Basalat for scarifying his life for national cause and wife of Lance Naik Ghazanfer.

Air Marshal Sohail Aman appreciated the AIOU for arranging a befitting the day’s activities. About the strength of the armed forces, he said Pakistani jawan has ability to create wonders in the defence of the country. There is indigenization in the Pakistan’s army to meet its defence requirements, he said, adding, “We are no more dependence on other for having essential weapons.”

He said, Pakistan’s army is strong enough to give strong resistance against any adventurism by the enemy, even while fighting non-conventional war. The academia and youth of the country should also prepare themselves to counter disinformation warfare, waged by the enemy through social media.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui on the occasion highlighted the initiatives taken by the University during the last four years to address the country’s socio-economic issues and preparing the youth to meet the future challenges, mainly through research-based, activities.

He spoke high of the sacrifices, rendered by the Pakistan’s army in defence of the motherland. Paying tributes to martyrs of 1965, he said they created a history of bravery and demonstrated s unique spirit of love for the country. He noted that the entire nation stood up with their armed forces to safeguard national integrity.

Lieutenant General (r) Amjad Shohaib narrated his personal experience of taking part in the war. As a young officer, he said he witnessed some heroic acts of sacrifices, while fighting on the frontline. He recalled some rare gestures of love and enthusiasm, showed by the Pakistani nation during the war.

Ifikhar Arif spoke about the important role, played by the media, intellectuals and artists in infusing the national spirit among the people. The Radio Pakistan, he said had emerged as strong motivating force in preparing the nation to give a defeat to the enemy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use