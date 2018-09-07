Fri September 07, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Sri Lanka calls for boosting air, maritime linkages with Pakistan

Islamabad: The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Major General (r) Jayanath Lokuketagodage on Thursday underlined the need to boost air and maritime linkages with Pakistan so that the cooperation in business and industry could be strengthened.

He expressed his satisfaction over the increasing cooperation between both countries in different sectors and expressed the confidence that it would witness a further boost in the days to come.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Major General (r) Jayanath Lokuketagodage said this while talking to Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He hoped that Pakistan would flourish further under the leadership of Imran Khan and relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka would take a new height.

It was a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan and Sri Lanka continue to maintain their traditionally close and mutually beneficial relations in all fields, he added.

He emphasized that with the continued commitment of the political leadership of both nations, the two countries have achieved development, progress and prosperity through mutual cooperation.

Jayanath said that the volume of bilateral trade is low despite an FTA that calls for immediate steps while the image of Pakistan portrayed in the western media is far from the ground realities, he said.

I have found Pakistanis to be very warm and hospitable people and I will never forget the love I got here for the rest of my life, he said.

At the occasion, Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy strong ties, both countries are members of Saarc and they should try to make it more effective.

Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme will further strengthen the bilateral relations and will improve people-to-people contact, he said.

