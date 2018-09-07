CED orders shifting Aisha Bawany college to govt building

The College Education Department, Sindh, has decided to shift Aisha Bawany Government Science and Commerce College to a provincial government-owned building located in a nearby area.

On Wednesday, College Education Secretary Parvez Ahmed Seehar visited the college. He took the decision to carry out a Supreme Court order for shifting the college.

Aisha Bawany College is one of Karachi’s oldest educational institutions. It was among those educational insertions which were nationalised under the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s nationalisation policy in 1972.

However, Aisha Bawany Trust had approached the court to get back the possession of the building. The court has ruled in favour of trustees. After a long legal battle, officials of the department have however agreed to implement the court decision and hand over the college building to the trustees.

Meanwhile, the secretary also visited the PECHS Government College for Women. On the occasion, Regional Director College Karachi Prof Mashooq Baloch and officials were also present. Over the shabby condition of the college, the secretary expressed anger and directed the engineers of the department to immediately start renovation work there.

By our correspondent Pakistan Army men sacrificed their lives for our present and provided us an opportunity to live in an independent and sovereign state. The efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army to deal with internal and external challenges are highly commendable and unprecedented.

These views were expressed by Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan while addressing the ceremony on the occasion of Defence Day at the Arts Auditorium, KU.

“We all are like a soldier who is deployed at his place; nobody can stop us from progress if we fulfil all our responsibilities,” the VC said, adding: “6th September reminds me of great sacrifices of our brave soldiers, let’s pledge that we will safeguard the geographical and ideological boundaries and it will remain our first priority.”

He further said: “The Pakistani nation alongside their Pakistani military ruined the plans of the enemy and showed the world that our nation knows how to defend motherland.”

He added that “we must accept that we are lagging behind in education, we must know our weaknesses and strengths. The real power is of knowledge. We must prioritise education to progress. We need to bring change in KU. I am confident that KU faculty, staff and teachers are with me in this mission. We need to work together.”

Prof Azad Bin Haider said that the youth “are was our greatest asset. If one has to destroy a nation, one destroys its educational system. The whole nation was awakened by the speech of Ayub Khan during 1965 war and joined hands with the Pakistan Army to destroy the enemy’s forces”.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri said that terrorists have decided not to let our children get educated, but our children have given them a strong message that they want education and have sacrificed their lives to open every educational institution in the country. “We must recognise the sacrifices given by our army.”