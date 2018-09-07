Fri September 07, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

PIA adorns its Boeing 777 with images of Nishan-e-Haider recipients

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) commemorated Defence Day of Pakistan in a unique manner and as a mark of honour for the great sacrifices of martyrs.

PIA decorated its Boeing 777 aircraft with images of Nishan-E-Haider recipients. This aircraft operated a chartered flight carrying more than 300 Pakistan Army soldiers for a UN mission to Bujumbura (Burundi) in Central Africa.

A spokesperson for the PIA stated that the flight took off from New Islamabad International Airport at 10:15am transporting Pakistani troops and brought them back to Islamabad on Friday.

In his special message, PIA Chairman Muhammad Saqib Aziz said PIA saluted the defenders of the country and would always be ready to serve the nation.

PIA honoured the personnel of Pakistan’s military and civil armed forces who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland against all perils of enemies and toiled to protect its citizens, he added. The airline also displayed banners and posters at all check-in counters at airports in Pakistan, honouring the firm, brave and heroic sons of the soil.

PIA also recorded and played a song dedicated to the Shuhada and heroes on its flights. The airline employees also held special prayers at the PIA Head Office mosque for the Shuhada and the success of Pakistan.

