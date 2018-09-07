Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

1m girl students benefit from breast cancer awareness

Islamabad: More than one million girl students from across Pakistan have been coached on breast cancer hazards and challenges in last five years under the Youth Programme, a Pink Ribbon and Higher Education Commission’s joint initiative.

The strategic partnership between PRCP and HEC continues as they sign another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at HEC headquarters Islamabad, pledging to create widespread Breast Cancer awareness by directly reaching out female students of all colleges and universities, jointly promoting research projects on different aspects of Breast Cancer, organising professional education seminars and workshops and forming a working group for need assessment and formulation of action plan for next five years.

Chief Executive Officer Pink Ribbon, Mr. Omer Aftab and Executive Director HEC Prof. Dr. Arshad Ali signed the agreement. Omer Aftab showed gratitude towards HEC for their continuous support and said, “This collaboration will help Pink Ribbon expand its outreach across the country. It is very important to make our young girls aware of the prevention and cure of this fatal disease”.

Prof. Dr. Arshad Ali assured all possible support on behalf of HEC. He appreciated Pink Ribbon for reaching out to young girls through educational institutes. He also mentioned successful collaboration between HEC and Pink Ribbon in the past, when over 1,050,000 young girls were reached and given awareness about Breast Cancer only in four years. He also applaud Pink Ribbon for setting up a dedicated breast cancer hospital

Breast Cancer claims more than 40,000 lives every year in Pakistan. One in every ninth woman in Pakistan is at high risk of Breast Cancer. Despite being the Asian nation with highest Breast Cancer prevalence, Pakistan lacks quality diagnosis and treatment facilities. Pink Ribbon is building Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital, aiming to reduce female mortality rate through providing state-of-the-art health services.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use