‘Gwadar expansion must for CPEC to take off’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said CPEC growth projections and investment are built upon the successful development of Gwadar, as the port city is a focal point for the corridor to take off.

He expressed these views while presiding over a steering committee meeting on Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan at the Ministry on Thursday.

The Minister was briefed on the progress of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan.

Bakhtiar emphasised on the need to determine the comparative incentives which could be given to Gwadar for a competitive edge in the region.

The minister underscored to ensure proper provision of water and energy needs for industrial and urban development to take off in Gwadar.

“The government is focusing on the provision of electricity and water and it needs to be sequenced in with our projections of development in Gwadar,” he said.

Bakhtiar also emphasised on the safety and security aspect of the port city.

“To harness the potential of Gwadar as a transhipment hub, this government will provide secure and conducive environment here,” he added.

Secretary Planning, Development and Reform Zafar Hasan, Project Director CPEC, Hassan Daud and officials from the government of Balochistan, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port Authority, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Economic Affairs Division, Ministry of Climate Change, Board of Investment, and Chinese

companies attended the meeting.