Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Gwadar expansion must for CPEC to take off’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said CPEC growth projections and investment are built upon the successful development of Gwadar, as the port city is a focal point for the corridor to take off.

He expressed these views while presiding over a steering committee meeting on Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan at the Ministry on Thursday.

The Minister was briefed on the progress of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan.

Bakhtiar emphasised on the need to determine the comparative incentives which could be given to Gwadar for a competitive edge in the region.

The minister underscored to ensure proper provision of water and energy needs for industrial and urban development to take off in Gwadar.

“The government is focusing on the provision of electricity and water and it needs to be sequenced in with our projections of development in Gwadar,” he said.

Bakhtiar also emphasised on the safety and security aspect of the port city.

“To harness the potential of Gwadar as a transhipment hub, this government will provide secure and conducive environment here,” he added.

Secretary Planning, Development and Reform Zafar Hasan, Project Director CPEC, Hassan Daud and officials from the government of Balochistan, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port Authority, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Economic Affairs Division, Ministry of Climate Change, Board of Investment, and Chinese

companies attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use