Prophet as world’s greatest reformer

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was not only a social reformer but also a builder of a mighty nation. It was he who first attempted to build up a nation by reconciling the followers of rival creeds. It was he who thought of establishing an empire upon the goodwill and cooperation of all sections of people.

He founded the Republic at Madina, united the heterogeneous elements into one homogeneous whole and formed a Shariah, a code of law that governed all the tribes without any distinction of class and parentage.

The charter which he gave to the world after his arrival at Madina granted the security of life, property and religion of both Muslims and non-Muslims. He was the first and foremost man who brought permanent peace between all the conflicting religions of the world.

He made no social discrimination in extending his patronage and bore no ill-will to the former prophets.

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad elders who judge from the common people’s faces the impact of economic conditions obtaining in the country ask them to seek guidance from the holy prophet for solution of their problems.

“Only rallies and lightings to highlight the importance of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal won’t help us achieve the object for which hundreds of thousands had sacrificed their lives,” they say.

They assert that the simplicity and sincerity, truthfulness and honesty of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) serve as guidelines for all of us. The solution to social, economic and administrative problems, such as crime and deteriorating law and order, food shortage and soaring prices, load-shedding, poverty and unemployment, and inequality in provision of education and dispensation of justice, lies in following the example set by the Messenger of God.

There’s urgent need for total unity and discipline and study of the life of the prophet who established the world’s first welfare state, and saved the oppressed people, whose motto was justice and equality, who advocated simplicity and sincerity, truthfulness and honesty, and who devoted his life for the good of the masses.

The fact is the prophet remains the greatest reformer of the world. There was no religion before Islam to do anything for amelioration of women and enhance the dignity of labour. Women were looked upon with contempt and treated as chattels in society. Nowhere in the world did they get the treatment they were entitled to as men’s partners in life. It was Muhammad (peace be upon him)who did all that was possible to raise the status of women.

Of all the reforms initiated by the Prophet the removal of social inequality was most important and far-reaching in consequences. He could not find any reason for any distinction between man and man on account of mere accident of birth in a particular family or particular country.

He broke down all artificial barriers which the society had set up to fortify privileges of wealth, work or colour. “All human beings”, he declared, “are equal and the highest rank is his who is the most obedient to Allah and most useful to mankind.”

He framed a systematic code and ensured peace and prosperity in the first-ever welfare state.

The father of the nation was inspired by such deeds of Prophet Muhammad(peace be upon him). Are we still inspired?

-- [email protected]