Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Islamabad

ZAS
Zafar Alam Sarwar
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Prophet as world’s greatest reformer

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was not only a social reformer but also a builder of a mighty nation. It was he who first attempted to build up a nation by reconciling the followers of rival creeds. It was he who thought of establishing an empire upon the goodwill and cooperation of all sections of people.

He founded the Republic at Madina, united the heterogeneous elements into one homogeneous whole and formed a Shariah, a code of law that governed all the tribes without any distinction of class and parentage.

The charter which he gave to the world after his arrival at Madina granted the security of life, property and religion of both Muslims and non-Muslims. He was the first and foremost man who brought permanent peace between all the conflicting religions of the world.

He made no social discrimination in extending his patronage and bore no ill-will to the former prophets.

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad elders who judge from the common people’s faces the impact of economic conditions obtaining in the country ask them to seek guidance from the holy prophet for solution of their problems.

“Only rallies and lightings to highlight the importance of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal won’t help us achieve the object for which hundreds of thousands had sacrificed their lives,” they say.

They assert that the simplicity and sincerity, truthfulness and honesty of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) serve as guidelines for all of us. The solution to social, economic and administrative problems, such as crime and deteriorating law and order, food shortage and soaring prices, load-shedding, poverty and unemployment, and inequality in provision of education and dispensation of justice, lies in following the example set by the Messenger of God.

There’s urgent need for total unity and discipline and study of the life of the prophet who established the world’s first welfare state, and saved the oppressed people, whose motto was justice and equality, who advocated simplicity and sincerity, truthfulness and honesty, and who devoted his life for the good of the masses.

The fact is the prophet remains the greatest reformer of the world. There was no religion before Islam to do anything for amelioration of women and enhance the dignity of labour. Women were looked upon with contempt and treated as chattels in society. Nowhere in the world did they get the treatment they were entitled to as men’s partners in life. It was Muhammad (peace be upon him)who did all that was possible to raise the status of women.

Of all the reforms initiated by the Prophet the removal of social inequality was most important and far-reaching in consequences. He could not find any reason for any distinction between man and man on account of mere accident of birth in a particular family or particular country.

He broke down all artificial barriers which the society had set up to fortify privileges of wealth, work or colour. “All human beings”, he declared, “are equal and the highest rank is his who is the most obedient to Allah and most useful to mankind.”

He framed a systematic code and ensured peace and prosperity in the first-ever welfare state.

The father of the nation was inspired by such deeds of Prophet Muhammad(peace be upon him). Are we still inspired?

-- [email protected]

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him