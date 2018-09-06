53,616-litre contaminated milk destroyed

LAHORE :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed of 53,616 litres of chemical and water contaminated milk on Wednesday.

The authority overall inspected 2,041 milk vehicles by placing screening check on the entry and exit points in each district of Punjab. This was informed by PFA Director General (DG) Muhammad Usman. He said out of 53,616, the PFA teams caught 27,239 litres of adulterated milk only in Lahore region being carried on 182 vehicles for supplying to local shops.

In Lahore, dairy teams disposed of 6,654 litres of milk that was loaded on 60 vehicles out of total 244 vehicles. While, adulterated milk was caught in the area of Gujjumatta, Saggian, Ravi Toll Plaza, Thokar Niaz Baig and Raiwind area. He added that PFA has checked 122 vehicles in Kasur among 94 vehicles carrying 16,550 litres of adulterated milk.

Separately, provincial food regulatory body closed down three food businesses including two school canteens and one water plant for violating the rules of the PFA Act. An enforcing team raided Koshan Pure Water and sealed it for failing to produce medical certificates of its workers and using PFA logo without getting permission from the authority. Besides, PFA sealed canteen of KPSI Cadet School and College in Ravi Town and Dara-e-Arqam at Barki Road for not complying with the authority’s instructions, selling carbonated drinks, failing to produce medical certificates of workers and failing to maintain hygiene working environment. PFA imposed Rs 60,000 cumulative fine on eight eateries and served warning notices on 58 food points for improvement.