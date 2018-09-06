Pemra directs TV channels to follow Code of Conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday issued directions to all satellite TV channels, reminding them to review their entertainment and news content in accordance with the provisions of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

While issuing advice to news and current affairs channels, Pemra asked the channels to avoid dramatization of news based on crimes, sexual abuse, and accidents and ensure compliance with the provisions enshrined in section 8 of Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

Furthermore, TV channels are advised to avoid unnecessary sensationalism while reporting any news story related to sexual abuse, violence and refrain from airing images of victim and disclosure of personal details.

In case, airing of such details is inevitable, authentic and verified details may be given in consultation with the concerned agencies /department. Besides, channels have also been sensitized not to repeat news/reports unnecessarily as viewers find it irksome.

Moreover, entertainment channels are advised to uphold social, Islamic and ethical values of Pakistani society. Channels have also been asked to ensure that themes/plot of their TV dramas are not contradictory to the Islamic and social values of Pakistani culture so that healthy entertainment could be guaranteed to the viewers.