Shastri urges India to be mentally strong

LONDON: India head coach Ravi Shastri has urged his side to be mentally strong going into the fifth Test at the Kia Oval, after England sealed a series victory with a 60-run win in Southampton.
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looked well set to bring home victory for the tourists as they battled stoically for a stand of 101 in the fourth innings, but a collapse ensured the hosts prevailed, with India losing seven wickets for 61 runs as Moeen Ali took four scalps to record nine for the match.
This failure to capitalise on a potentially match-winning situation is something which Shastri is keen to eradicate in the Indian ranks. “I think you’ve got to get tough mentally. It’s being aware of being in a good position and then capitalising and not doing something silly to open the door for the opposition,” he said.
Moeen dismissed both Kohli and Rahane before a collapse ensued Moeen dismissed both Kohli and Rahane before a collapse ensued.“The fact of the matter is that you had a chance. The scoreline says 3-1 which means India have lost the series. What the scoreline doesn’t say is India could have been 3-1 or the scoreline 2-2, and my team knows it.”
