Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA Speaker calls for steps to ensure women’s rights

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said it’s high time to recognise the meaningful role of women and take substantial steps for ensuring equal participation of women by accepting the fact that the Constitution of Pakistan promises dignity, freedom and equality to all citizens and forbids discrimination on the basis of gender.

“Women in our society are confronting severe problems regarding education, healthcare and employment and there is a need to change the mindset and perception of people to protect women rights and to bring them into main stream,” he expressed these views while talking with the general assembly of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) in Parliament House on Tuesday.

The Speaker National Assembly said that WPC in the National Assembly is significant achievement of women parliamentarians.

He further said that the Caucus has provided them a forum where they could work for development, empowerment and emancipation of women above party politics.

The Speaker National Assembly shared his experience when he was Speaker of KP Provincial Assembly and acknowledged the working and participation of WPC in KP Assembly with the participants of the meeting.

Highlighting the role of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, the Speaker said that the Caucus' central task is to evolve consensus on gender issues on a bipartisan basis.

He said that there is no denying the fact that participation of the womenfolk is imperative for socio-economic development of a state and society. “No headway in this regard can be made without their visible and active participation,” he said.

The Speaker National Assembly said it’s high time we recognised the meaningful role of women and take substantial steps for ensuring equal participation of women by accepting the fact that the Constitution of Pakistan promises dignity, freedom and equality to all citizens and forbids discrimination on the basis of gender.

The Speaker said that women in our society are confronting severe problems regarding education, healthcare and employment.

He said there is a need to change the mindset and perception of people to protect women rights and to bring them into main stream.

Asad Qaiser added that Pakistan has demonstrated a sincere commitment to international human rights treaties endorsing women rights and gender equality in its society. “The country encourages women participation parallel to men in various fields of socio-economic and political sphere,” he said.

On this occasion, he extended every possible support for Women’s Parliamentary Caucus from the Speaker Office and National Assembly Secretariat.

On this occasion, Ms. Munaza Hassan MNA was unanimously elected Secretary of the WPC. Patron of WPC Dr. Fehmida Mirza and

former Secretary Ms. Shaista Pervaiz Malik also briefed the working of WPC and their achievements to the general assembly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys