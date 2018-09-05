BISE Peshawar students excel in engg test

PESHAWAR: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar, remained on top among all the other boards in the entry test for engineering universities as 72 out of the total 200 students who qualified the test belonged to it.

The entry test for admission in engineering universities had been arranged by the entry testing and evaluation authority (ETEA) in July last. Liaqat Ali, the son of a poor farmer hailing from Swabi had topped the test.

After Peshawar, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Abbottabad, showed better performance with its 46 students qualifying the test.

The performance of all other boards was very poor. Among the other boards, 16 students of the federal board, four of Cambridge Board, 19 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan, 14 of BISE Swat, 10 of BISE Kohat, 9 Malakand, 8 Dera Ismail Khan and 6 of Bannu passed the test.