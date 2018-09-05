Five awarded death sentence in triple murder case in Chitral

CHITRAL: A local court on Tuesday sentenced to death five persons on three counts each and fined Rs1 million in a triple murder case.

However, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Khan Yousufzai acquitted seven other accused due to lack of evidence.

Maqsood, Iqbal, Jahanzebul, Mian Gul Jan and Qayyum had shot dead one Muaz, Noor and Sami over a land dispute in Osiak village in Drosh in 2014.

The case was registered against them under Section 302, 148, 149 and 440 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Iqbal, Maqsood and Jehanzeb were also sentenced to five-year imprisonment for keeping illicit weapons.

Those who were acquitted include Israr, Babar, Israel Khan, Ramdad Khan, Imtiaz, Gul Muham and Tahir Khan.