September 5, 2018

Camp for blind women cricketers from 26th

ISLAMABAD: The Phase-II of the women blind cricketers training camp will take place at Kinnaird College for Women in Lahore from September 26 to October 1.

Talking to the APP, an official of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council said the camp is being organised in collaboration with Australian High Commission. “As many as 30 women cricketers will take part in the camp out of which 25 players will be finalised in October,” he said. The official added that national women cricketers will feature in the five-match Twenty20 series against Nepal to be held in Pakistan in January.

“Nafees Ahmed, who coached national men’s team to victory in 2002 and 2006 World Cups will impart training to the women players.”

He said the event will be the world’s second women blind cricket series between Pakistan and Nepal. The first women blind cricket series was played between West Indies and England in West Indies.

