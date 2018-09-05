Ask Nawaz why he never sat with Opp: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday came hard on the PML-N over criticism on him and said Nawaz Sharif should be asked why he never sat in the opposition.

As the former president entered the Parliament House to cast a vote in the presidential election, journalists gathered around him and questioned about the criticism of the PML-N and accusation on him about breaking the opposition alliance. In response, Asif Zardari expressed his surprise and countered the question, saying, “Did I divide the opposition? Ask Nawaz Sharif why he never sat on opposition benches.”

When a journalist questioned whether Prime Minister Imran Khan should meet the US Secretary of State, Zardari said the PM should meet him.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a brief chat with journalists that the PML-N has refused to go with the democracy. “We made all out efforts to keep the opposition united,” he said.

Bilawal said Asif Zardari has not divided the opposition. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted the opposition on the desire of Asif Zardari,” he said.

The PPP chairman said there was no two opinion on the candidature of Aitzaz Ahsan as he was best among all the candidates. “Aitzaz Ahsan has given many sacrifices for the PPP,” he said.

Bilawal said the PPP will further strengthen the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Bilawal asked President-elect Dr Arif Alvi to restore legitimacy of the Parliament by setting up a parliamentary committee on election rigging.

Bilawal felicitated Arif Alvi on his election as president and expressed the hope that, rising above partisan politics, he will act as the head of state and symbol of federation in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

“The PPP while felicitating the president elect will also keep an eye on how he conducts himself in the Presidency,” he said. The PPP chairman reminded the president-elect that call for forensic audit of all forms 45 uploaded by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on its website and investigations into the failure of Result Transmission System (RTS) cannot be avoided any longer.