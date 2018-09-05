Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Peshawar

ZI
Ziaul Islam
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The tale of a struggling artist

PESHAWAR: Admired for on-screen lifestyle and performance, artistes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have become accustomed to joblessness.

At the twilight of their career, most of the people in showbiz in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa struggle in making both ends meet.

Arshad Hussain is one among many such unfortunate people in the entertainment industry. He has performed in numerous plays but is faced with the dilemma of being forgotten when he is in dire need of support of the people, particularly art lovers and those at the helm of affairs.

Hailing from the Mardan district, Arshad Hussain belongs to the Pashtun Yousafzai tribe. He joined the entertainment industry in 1992 from Pakistan Television Peshawar Centre and made a name for himself in a short span of time. “I qualified the Public Service Commission examination and was recommended for a lecturer post in a college. But I did not take the post to concentrate on art. I devoted myself to acting as I could not stay away from this field,” he claimed.

The actor played leading roles in numerous Pashto and Urdu language plays during his over 26 years long career and won several regional and national awards for best performance in dramas.

Apart from this, the actor also worked in other types of performing arts, including stage and TV host, filmmaker, theatre director, feature film acting, recorded documentaries, producer, broad-castor, event creator and manager.

Arshad Hussain said he was abducted in 2008 from Rashakai in Nowshera by an extremist group and remained in their captivity for nine days. “The abductors demanded ransom for my release and pressurised me to quit entertainment industry. I did not give up and continued my profession after I was set free,” he added.

The actor said his family passed through mental stress, depression, post trauma syndrome and also financial crisis after the episode. “But even in those darkest moments, I continued performing art. My family, particularly father support and my passion for art gave me the strength to remain associated with art and work for the promotion of the same,” he added. He said like other artistes, he also considered shifting abroad but his father persuaded him to stay and continue his work.

Arshad Hussain is working for the rights of the artistes and promotion of art and culture. He has established an organisation Takhleeq Development Foundation (TDF) for the purpose. “My family experienced ups and downs in the past few years. I battled with cancer, which treatment cost me Rs2.1 million in 2015, my son Wadan Khan escaped unhurt in the militants attack on the Army Public School (APS) in 2014 and we are facing severe financial crisis,” he added.

He said he was rendered jobless in 2017 and was facing hardships in managing a domestic budget. “I did not have my own house and living in a rented flat in Mardan. The entertainment industry is hit hard over the past decade due to a host of reasons and the work opportunities are next to nil. The artistes are finding it hard to make both ends meet,” he narrated.

Arshad Hussain complained of ignorance and being avoided by the fans, friends, individuals and organisations working for art and welfare of artistes. “Nobody bothered to inquire after my health or come forward to help or support me except KP former chief secretary Muhammad Azam Khan,” he added.

Arshad Hussain said artistes were living in anonymity and were forgotten when they go off-screen for some time. He said that there was no mechanism to arrange medical and life insurance facilities for the artistes. “The role of the state, society, respective institutions and associations is vital here. Our heroes and legends shouldn’t be left to die in misery after serving the nation for decades,” he added.

“There is a strange phenomenon. The government departments and other organisations working for art and artistes only arrange condolence references for the artistes after their deaths and pay tributes to them but do not bother to acknowledge them in their life,” he lamented.

Arshad Hussain is still searching for the light at the end of the tunnel for art and artistes. The artiste appealed to the government, art lovers and organisations working for artistes to extend his financial support and at the same time called for steps to revive and promote the entertainment industry to create financial activities for people associated with the profession.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys