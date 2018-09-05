Injured Chandimal doubtful for Asia Cup

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal’s participation in the Asia Cup 2018 is in doubt due to the injury he picked in the recently concluded Sri Lankan T20 League.

Chandimal injured the middle finger of his right hand. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday confirmed that he had sustained a broken finger and that his condition will be reassessed by a medical specialist during the week.Based on that, a decision will be taken on his Asia cup participation.

Earlier, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, the Sri Lanka selectors had kept a close watch on Chandimal’s fitness. Niroshan Dickwella has reportedly been lined up as a potential replacement should Chandimal fail to recover full fitness in time.

In addition, Sri Lanka will be without the services of their lead spinner Akila Dananjaya for the first two matches of Asia Cup due to personal reasons. Dananjaya will stay back for the birth of his first child.

Sri Lanka recently announced a 16-member strong squad for the Asia Cup that starts from September 15 in the UAE. Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga made a comeback into the national squad after last playing in September 2017.

Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in the tournament opener in Dubai and then Afghanistan on September 17. They have been placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan and India will be joined by a qualifier in Group A.