Hong Kong’s Leo named top seed

ISLAMABAD: Top players led by world No 20 Leo Au of Hong Kong will be seen in action in the $30,000 Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Championship at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex from September 10.

Sponsored by Serena Hotels, the event is one of the premier tournaments to be hosted by the Pakistan Squash Federation this season.

Players from Austria, Egypt, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Thailand will compete for top honours.

“We will host around 18 international tournaments this year. Barring the DG Rangers Squash Tournament that is yet to be finalised all others including the Pakistan Open are very much on the cards,” Group Captain (r) Aftab Qureshi, Director Academies PSF, said at a press briefing on Monday.

Leo, who has been competing in Pakistan regularly, is the tournament’s top seed followed by Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia. Egypt’s Karim Ali Fathi and Omar Abdel Meguid are seeded three and four.

The draw also includes Muhammad Reda and Karim El Hammamy, both from Egypt.“The Professional Squash Association has granted permission to Pakistan to hold bigger events. The CAS Championship is one such event,” Qureshi, who was accompanied by Group Captain Naushairwan Khan (Director Sports PAF), said.

The PSF has given wild card to talented youngster Abbas Zeb and veteran squash player Aamir Atlas who is on a comeback trail.Asim Khan, who is one of the leading Pakistan players these days, will lead the country’s campaign along with Tayyab Aslam.

However, all eyes will be on Aamir who faces Ahsan Ayaz in the first round.“Every effort is being made to bring the best out of the youngsters.

However, it is up to the players to train harder, devote more time to training and focus on improvement,” former British Open champion Qamar Zaman said.

The experienced Farhan Mehboob has a tough first round match against youngster Israr.The $10,000 women’s tournament will be played simultaneously. Besides top ranked Pakistani players, a good number of players from Austria, Egypt, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Thailand will also be seen in action.

Egypt’s world No 31 Rowan Elaraby is the top seed and is followed by countrywoman Nada Abbas.Hussain Odhwani, Director Marketing Serena, said the hotel had always supported sports and “we are willing to do even more for sports promotion in the country”.