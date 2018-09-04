Mani all set to be elected PCB chief today

LAHORE: Everything is believed to have been put at its place to elect the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated candidate Ehsan Mani is all set to take over as the new chairman of the board as the election of the country’s premier seat takes place on September 4 at the Gaddafi Stadium. There are 10 members of the PCB governing board and reports say that each and every one of them have been taken into confidence for today’s vote for Mani as chairman of the PCB. Two are appointed by the patron and the rest are divided equally between regions and departments. The top four regions and departments in the latest edition of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy get seats in a BoG. Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination appoints an 11th member, an ex officio, who attends and voices his/her opinion in the meeting but does not have a right to vote. Once a BoG is formed, any of the 10 members can put forward their candidacy for the post of the chairman and no one would dare to file nomination in front of the patron’s nominated chairman. The interim chairman of the PCB, election commission Justice (R) Afzal Haider has already streamlined the procedure to follow the PCB constitutional protocol for Mani’s election. Mani, who was nominated to the position minutes after Najam Sethi posted his resignation to the Prime Minister.