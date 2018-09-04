CRI-RMS organise culture exchange programme

Islamabad:China Radio International (CRI) - Millennium Confucius Classroom organised the Chinese Language & Culture Exchange Programme at Roots Millennium Schools (RMS), One World Campus, E-11/4, for the staff members to promote cross cultural understanding last day says a press release.

Welcome note was given by the Manager Foreign Language Department Mona Kanwal who said on the opening ceremony that in order to deliver world class education where rest of the world is increasingly multilingual a well-rounded education includes high quality language learning. Understanding & proficiency of any foreign language needs time and Chinese is no exception.

21st century global competitiveness depends on Foreign Language mastery and cross cultural adaptively. To regain a measure of competitiveness Roots Millennium schools organized the Chinese Language and Cultural exchange program for the staff members to promote cross cultural understanding. The CLCEP 2018 was a combination of multiple cultural activities including Chinese paper cutting, Chinese tea making, philosophy language literacy, Chinese knot, Calligraphy, Taiji Martial Arts, Bamboo Clapper Talk and chopsticks usage were highlights of the day.

Addressing the ceremony, Chen Xiang, director, Confucius Classroom Pakistan, said that China and Pakistan are iron brothers and share deep rooted friendship. Both Nations have shared healthy relationship in the past and can learn from each other through such cultural exchange programmes to achieve progress hand in hand.