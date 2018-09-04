Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Islamabad

A
APP
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CRI-RMS organise culture exchange programme

Islamabad:China Radio International (CRI) - Millennium Confucius Classroom organised the Chinese Language & Culture Exchange Programme at Roots Millennium Schools (RMS), One World Campus, E-11/4, for the staff members to promote cross cultural understanding last day says a press release.

Welcome note was given by the Manager Foreign Language Department Mona Kanwal who said on the opening ceremony that in order to deliver world class education where rest of the world is increasingly multilingual a well-rounded education includes high quality language learning. Understanding & proficiency of any foreign language needs time and Chinese is no exception.

21st century global competitiveness depends on Foreign Language mastery and cross cultural adaptively. To regain a measure of competitiveness Roots Millennium schools organized the Chinese Language and Cultural exchange program for the staff members to promote cross cultural understanding. The CLCEP 2018 was a combination of multiple cultural activities including Chinese paper cutting, Chinese tea making, philosophy language literacy, Chinese knot, Calligraphy, Taiji Martial Arts, Bamboo Clapper Talk and chopsticks usage were highlights of the day.

Addressing the ceremony, Chen Xiang, director, Confucius Classroom Pakistan, said that China and Pakistan are iron brothers and share deep rooted friendship. Both Nations have shared healthy relationship in the past and can learn from each other through such cultural exchange programmes to achieve progress hand in hand.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father