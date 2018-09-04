Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh Women Development Ministry to help in poverty eradication

SUKKUR: A delegation of the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) led by its Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Dital Kalahoro called on the Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza.Talking to the delegation, the minister, Shehla Raza, said the government is committed to bringing an improvement in the living standards of the women, especially the rural women. She assured that her department will strongly encourage the participation of women in all the fields of life. Appreciating the work by the SRSO, the minister for Women Development said it has done a lot for the development and empowerment of rural women in Sindh. On the occasion, Shehla Raza also assured full cooperation of her ministry to help run the projects related to poverty eradication.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father