Sindh Women Development Ministry to help in poverty eradication

SUKKUR: A delegation of the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) led by its Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Dital Kalahoro called on the Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza.Talking to the delegation, the minister, Shehla Raza, said the government is committed to bringing an improvement in the living standards of the women, especially the rural women. She assured that her department will strongly encourage the participation of women in all the fields of life. Appreciating the work by the SRSO, the minister for Women Development said it has done a lot for the development and empowerment of rural women in Sindh. On the occasion, Shehla Raza also assured full cooperation of her ministry to help run the projects related to poverty eradication.