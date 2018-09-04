ICST believes govt policies has stabilised rupee value

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Monday said government policies have made the investment in the foreign currency less attractive which has stabilized rupee while the decision to review all the international agreements is a laudable move, it said.

The worries among masses and the business community have been largely diminished as the economy is no more heading for a hard landing, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not worried about his own interests than those of the country which has calmed the sentiments and triggered hopes.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Khan has picked a competent finance minister and a professional adviser to tackle economic challenges which have been widely hailed across the concerned circles. The PM is choosing the right people to head key institutions to fulfil the promises of good governance, he added. The recent appointment of DG of IB indicates that the PM believes in strengthening civilian institutions to meet internal security challenges.

A competent person should be appointed as DG FIA who can depoliticise the institution to effectively combat corruption, economic crimes, money laundering, terror financing and crimes with international implications. He noted that PM’s governance criteria will soon be clear in the areas of national security and administration of justice as he will never disappoint masses.