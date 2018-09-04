IHC puts NAB on notice for altering Wajid’s statement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for an alteration in the statement of JIT Head Wajid Zia who probed the Panama case.

During the hearing, Nawaz's lawyer Khawaja Haris alleged that during witness’s cross examination, Accountability Court judge made a change in JIT Head’s statement on the insistence of NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General without providing him an opportunity to contest prosecutor’s assertion.

Justice Athar Minallah asked Khawaja Haris that how the alteration in Zia's statement would impact the case. To this he responded, "NAB's objection says that the statement could be changed."

Nawaz’s counsel challenged that the report was not presented by the former premier or his son Hussain. Justice Minallah remarked “if the report was presented, it should be a part of the JIT report”. He adjourned the hearing while issuing notice to NAB officials to appear before the court on September 4.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court adjourned the hearing into the Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment reference till September 4. Nawaz’ counsel Khawaja Haris informed Accountability Court that IHC has issued notices to NAB. Until his application is decided, he cannot do cross examination.

Accountability Judge asked Khawaja Haris that leave the disputed area as the matter is in IHC and resume cross examination of the JIT Head Wajid Zia from any other portion.

Khawaja Haris replied he would not proceed, as he cooperated previously in similar manner and it affected proceeding in IHC. A NAB prosecutor argued that the court should continue its proceeding as IHC has not issued any restraining order.

NAB prosecutor said NAB will act after receiving IHC’s notice. Reminding him of the pervious practice, Khawaja Haris said whenever any order was challenged or petition was filed by Sharif family, the NAB prosecutors remained present in IHC. The Accountability court adjourned the matter till 12:30pm on September 4.