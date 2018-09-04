Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Top Story

KM
Khalid Mustafa
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China has provided $5 bn loan, $2 bn grant for CPEC, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: China has so far extended $5 billion loan under the CPEC project on an average interest of 2.29 percent for 25 years period with a grace period of seven years and 1 billion dollars as grant, Hassan Daud Butt, Coordinator CPEC of the Planning Commission told a Senate committee here on Monday.

However, top notches of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Ministry of Communications said their cheques worth Rs25 billion have bounced as the Finance Ministry has not released funds of the fourth quarter of the last fiscal. Secretary Planning Commission said that it was the interim government’s decision to slow down the releases keeping in the view the increasing fiscal deficits. The NHA officials said this is also the main reason for halting the construction work on the western route.

The western route starts from Burhan/Hakla to Gwadar via Dera Ismail Khan, Mughalkot, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Ktuchlak/Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Sorab, Basima, Panjgur, Hoshab and Turbat mainly because of the land acquisition issues, finalisation of feasibility studies by Chinese companies and delay in making the PC-1 of various projects.

The construction work on the 1,282 kilometres route from Burhan to Khuzdar has not yet started. Senators from Balochistan came down heavily on the Planning Commission and the Ministry of Communications for delay on the western route. They asked why the coal-based power plants have not been initiated on the local coal available in various pockets of Balochistan.

Coming to the energy sector, Hassan Daud told that so far $22 billion has been spent on CPEC projects out of which $5 billion is loan and $1 billion is grant. He said the estimated cost of CPEC projects stands at $48 billion out of which 72 percent, which amounts to $34.746 billion, purely belongs to the energy projects. In the energy sector, there is no loan amount at all from Chinese side as it is investment from China under the IPP mode. He also told that in CPEC projects, as many as 65,000 Pakistanis have got employment directly and indirectly, whereas 10,000 Chinese nationals are also working.

In transport and infrastructure sector, there are concessional loans amounting of Rs4.179 billion and in Railways sector, ML-I project, which is yet to take off, will also be having the government concessional loan of $8.2 billion. He also said the Gwadar Port is being built with grant, concessionary and interest-free loan amounting to $780 million out of which $230 million is grant being spent on the International Airport at Gwadar.

In the energy sector, under CPEC umbrella, so far 2,840MW electricity has been added as Qasim power plant, coal-based Sahiwal power plant, Sachel wind, hydro China Dawood power wind and UEP wind power plant have been completed and giving their dividends. He also disclosed that no China fully funded project is being installed in Pakistan rather the project is being erected here in joint venture of Chinese, Pakistan and other foreign companies. However, he said, the energy prioritised projects require $22 billion investment and after their completion they will generate 17,000MW electricity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father