CM seeks removal of all overhead cables from city

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has formed a committee tasked to begin the process of removing all overhead wires and cables from the city to ensure that the tragic incidents of electrocution of two minor boys do not occur again.

Presiding over a cabinet meeting at the CM House on Monday, Shah directed the health department to make necessary arrangements for the treatment of two minor boys whose arms had to be amputated after they were electrocuted from high-voltage wires.

The chief minister said that the incident of Umer, 8, of Ahsanabad and Haris, 9 of Surjani Town, are extremely painful. “I want to rehabilitate them at any cost and the provincial government would bear all their treatment expenses wherever it is possible,” he said.

The CM directed Health Secretary Dr Usman Chachar to talk to the experts/doctors and give them the reports of the children so that they could be rehabilitated. He said arrangements may also be made to provide them artificial limbs and he “wanted it to be done at any cost”.

The cabinet also took up the issue of overhead cables hanging everywhere in the city. Shah formed a committee under the local government secretary to talk to the concerned quarters to remove all overhead cables of internet, telephone, TV and other such services. “These cables are not only defacing the city but also creating nuisance. Sometimes they fall on vehicles and sometimes on the road,” he said and directed the local government secretary to seek the Karachi commissioner’s help to get these cables removed.

The LG secretary was directed to talk to the relevant cable owners and agencies and give them time to remove overhead cables and bring them underground instead. Moreover, the law department presented an item under which it recommended to ban polythene and plastic bags. Advisor to the CM on Law Murtaza Wahab said that environment and climate change are one of the most serious issues being faced by the country. The CM directed the law department to present this item in the next cabinet meeting along with a detailed study and consultation with all the stakeholders.

Governor visits CHK

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also visited the Burns’ Centre of Civil Hospital Karachi on Monday to inquire about the health of eight-year-old Umer whose arms had to be amputated after being electrocution in Ahsanabad. Ismail also visited 11-year-old Haris, who is also admitted at the hospital since last month after he had met a similar tragedy and his arms were amputated.

Talking to journalists, the governor said K-Electric was responsible for such incidents and the privatised power utility should also take responsibility for the loss of limbs these two children had suffered. K-Electric should fully assure the parents of the two affected children and should announce a comprehensive package for their education and proper treatment.