Cinema-going is over, says Cronenberg

VENICE: Hollywood director David Cronenberg has predicted that cinema-going will die out -- and says he "does not care" in the least.

The maker of "The Fly", "Crash" and "Naked Lunch" told a talk at the Venice film festival Saturday that "television screens are getting bigger and bigger and therefore the difference between theatre and domestic viewing has become really flimsy."

But the Canadian auteur said cinema itself would survive streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon and that it was "just evolving".

He also revealed that he is working on a new television series himself, but said

that he "can't talk about it yet". Cronenberg said the visual language directors were using now was also moving away stylistically from the big screen.