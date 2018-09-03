Mon September 03, 2018
Bureaucracy's Rotation Policy: First test of IK's resolve to uphold merit

Off to a bumpy start

Public projects

The exiled

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

'Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan'

100-day plan is primary target: Imran

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

World

AFP
September 3, 2018

Cinema-going is over, says Cronenberg

VENICE: Hollywood director David Cronenberg has predicted that cinema-going will die out -- and says he "does not care" in the least.

The maker of "The Fly", "Crash" and "Naked Lunch" told a talk at the Venice film festival Saturday that "television screens are getting bigger and bigger and therefore the difference between theatre and domestic viewing has become really flimsy."

But the Canadian auteur said cinema itself would survive streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon and that it was "just evolving".

He also revealed that he is working on a new television series himself, but said

that he "can't talk about it yet". Cronenberg said the visual language directors were using now was also moving away stylistically from the big screen.

