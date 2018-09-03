Newlywed couple killed in accident

PAKPATTAN: A newlywed couple died in a road accident here on Sunday.

Khawar of Chak 7 Marrallay Scheme and his wife Ghulam Fatima were on their way by a bike when a van hit their vehicle on the Depalpur Road. As a result, both died on the spot.

Man killed, son hurt in accident: A man was killed while his son sustained injuries in an accident near Chak 19-SP on Sunday.

Allah Ditta of Chak Saleem Kot and his son Mohsin were on their way by a bike when a wagon hit them.

As a result, Allah Ditta died on the spot while Mohsin was injured and rushed to a hospital. The police are investigating.

TWO DACOITS HELD: Two dacoits were caught when they were fleeing after a dacoity here on Sunday.

Muhammad Adnan was on his way when three dacoits snatched valuables from him. In the meantime, passersby caught two dacoits. However, the third dacoit fled. The dacoits were handed over to police.