Irfan Qadir's mother passes away

LAHORE: Begum Shamim Qadir, wife of Pakistan Railways former Chairman Mian Abdul Qadir (late), passed away on Sunday, says a statement. She was the mother of former Attorney General for Pakistan Irfan Qadir. Quran Khwani for the departed soul will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ground No. 9 on Main Sarwar Avenue, Sarwar Colony, Sarwar Road, Lahore Cantt.