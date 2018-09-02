PR contract workers getting ‘huge salaries’ asked to quit

LAHORE : Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan Railways has removed around 20,000 ghost pensioners from its system, bringing down the number of pensioners from 137,000 to 119,000.

He said eight high-profile cases related to Pakistan Railways were with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while four more cases, including one related to Shalamar Hospital, would be sent to the apex accountability body soon.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said Pakistan Railways owned land worth billion of rupees and it would take up all cases of illegal occupation at every level. “I might not be mature 12 years ago but today I can see behind the wall,” he said while explaining the land potential of Pakistan Railways. He added all record about the land of Pakistan Railways was being sought from the revenue secretary.

Sheikh Rashid said the contract employees who had been drawing huge salaries should voluntarily leave by next Saturday. He said that for other contract employees, Pakistan Railways would try to find a middle way. He said unlike 100-day agenda of Imran Khan, he had sought 120 days to introduce reforms in Pakistan Railways. He said PTI youngsters from different countries had showed interest to voluntarily serve Pakistan Railways and added that in the first move, such youngsters would install free-of-cost trackers in 55 locomotives. He said a dedicated website would also be launched soon where the younger generation could share ideas with the railways officers to improve Pakistan Railways.

Sheikh Rashid also said two new trains would be launched i.e., Margalla Express and Mianwali Rail Car. Margalla Express will run between Islamabad and Lahore while Mianwali Rail Car will run between Rawalpindi and Mianwali. He said the presentation about the current situation of Pakistan Railways would be given in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday and to the Cabinet the following day. To a question, he said if Imran Khan failed, it would the failure of the country and its people.

excise dept: Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Excise & Taxation Department would be made corruption-free department. Zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against the corrupt elements and the policy of right person for the right job would be ensured. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the office of excise & taxation secretary on Saturday. Excise & Taxation (E&T) Secretary Babar Shafi, Director General Muhammad Akram Ashraf, Lahore Region A and C Director Rizwan Akram Sherwani, Lahore Region B Director Shakilur Rehman and Gujranwala and Rawalpindi Division Director Sohail Arshad were also present.

The provincial minister said the officials of Excise Department should improve their attitude with the people. He said the proposals which would not affect the poor segments of society would be given preference in the eight-month budget for 2018-19.

In the meeting, the matters of property tax, professional tax, registration of vehicles and smart card were discussed, and the strategy for the future was reviewed.