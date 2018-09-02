Shaukat Khanum Hospital completes online Qurbani campaign

Lahore : Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) successfully completed its online Qurbani campaign by distributing approximately 205,300 kg meat among the destitute.

In the recent past, online Qurbani service of SKMCH&RC has gained popularity not only in Pakistan, but also among the overseas Pakistanis across the globe, and is expanding its scope every year. Overall, this year SKMCH&RC secured 16,006 online Qurbani orders, out of which, 13,256 were cow shares and 2,750 were of goats. There was a tremendous growth with an increase of almost 100 percent online orders as compared to 2017. This success is yet another sign of the people’s trust in the hospital.

The meat from online Qurbani was distributed among internally displaced persons (IDPs), poor and needy people in Peshawar, Bannu, Multan, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Karachi and Hyderabad. In total, this year SKMT’s Qurbani meat was distribution among nearly 35,000 families living in the poor localities. It is pertinent to mention that all the revenue generated from online Qurbani campaigns is spent on the treatment of poor cancer patients in the hospital. At SKMCH&RC, 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the patients are treated free of cost that requires a huge budget every year.

The management of the hospital hopes that people would continue their support to the hospital in future as well.