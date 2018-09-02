Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Lahore

P
Pr
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shaukat Khanum Hospital completes online Qurbani campaign

Lahore : Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) successfully completed its online Qurbani campaign by distributing approximately 205,300 kg meat among the destitute.

In the recent past, online Qurbani service of SKMCH&RC has gained popularity not only in Pakistan, but also among the overseas Pakistanis across the globe, and is expanding its scope every year. Overall, this year SKMCH&RC secured 16,006 online Qurbani orders, out of which, 13,256 were cow shares and 2,750 were of goats. There was a tremendous growth with an increase of almost 100 percent online orders as compared to 2017. This success is yet another sign of the people’s trust in the hospital.

The meat from online Qurbani was distributed among internally displaced persons (IDPs), poor and needy people in Peshawar, Bannu, Multan, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Karachi and Hyderabad. In total, this year SKMT’s Qurbani meat was distribution among nearly 35,000 families living in the poor localities. It is pertinent to mention that all the revenue generated from online Qurbani campaigns is spent on the treatment of poor cancer patients in the hospital. At SKMCH&RC, 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the patients are treated free of cost that requires a huge budget every year.

The management of the hospital hopes that people would continue their support to the hospital in future as well.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!