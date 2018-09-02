SMIU celebrates its 134th Foundation Day

Sindh Madressatul Islam University celebrated 134th Foundation Day of the institution on Saturday in a befitting manner. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, diplomates and other guests participated in the cake cutting ceremony, held at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the university.

Afterwards, addressing the ceremony Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that establishment of Sindh Madressatul Islam on 1st September 1885 was a result of unrest prevailing in Sindh after annexation of Sindh by British in 1843 as Sindh’s Muslims despite having six times more in the majority than other religious communities, were legged behind in all spheres of life.

He added that failed war of Independence of 1857 had also compelled the Muslims of sub-continent to get modern education along with their religious education. "In this respect, the first successful experiment was done by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan by establishing Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875 at Aligarh," Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said and added that after that successful experiment Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi with the support of Justice Amir Ali and with the advice of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, opened Sindh Madressatul Islam in Karachi in 1885.