Woman, sons arrested on murder charge

PESHAWAR: The police arrested a woman who along with her sons allegedly killed her husband over domestic disputes, officials said on Friday.

The Nasir Bagh police officials told reporters that they were informed about the death of one Qabir Khan of Parachinar currently living in Garhi Gul Mohammad.

After finding signs of torture on the body of the deceased, the police started investigation.

The officials said that during interrogation, the wife of the deceased confessed that she along with her two sons had killed Qabir Khan as he used to torture her and her children.