Japan provides Rs2.6 billion to strengthen weather forecasting

Islamabad : The Government of Japan has agreed to extend to the Government of Pakistan the grant assistance of the two projects ‘the Project for the Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan City’ worth of around 2.1 billion Japanese Yen (Rs2.3 billion) and “the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship” worth of around 330 million Japanese Yen (Rs360 million) on Friday.

The Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan and Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, Additional Secretary for Economic Affairs Division, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the presence of H.E. Kazuyuki Nakane, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Asad Umar, Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Ghulam Rasul, Director General of Pakistan Meteorological Department and Mr. Yasuhiro Tojo, Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan Office.

At the signing ceremony, Kazuyuki Nakane stated “Since the diplomatic relationship between the two countries was established in 1952, Japan has been supporting Pakistan’s stable and sustainable growth.

Under the strong leadership of the new Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the leadership for economic development, particularly, the new Finance Minister Asad Umar, we believe that ‘Naya Pakistan’ will be definitely realized with relevant measures to be taken by the new government and hope that these two projects will be of some help for further development of Pakistan and contribute to further strengthen the friendly relationship and cooperation between Japan and Pakistan”

As this project for the Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan City, Japan places a high priority to disaster management in its development assistance for Pakistan.

Including the project signed today, the total amount of assistance for weather forecasting of Pakistan has reached about 10 billion Japanese Yen (Rs10 billion).

So far Japan has supported the installation of 4 weather radars in the cities of Islamabad, Karachi, Dera Ismail Khan and Rahim Yar Khan.

With this project in Multan, out of 8 weather radars altogether in Pakistan, 5 will be supported by Japan and will cover 80% of the country and benefit 90% of the whole population.

The weather radar network will surely contribute to further strengthening the weather forecasting capability in Pakistan and help Pakistan become more resilient to future natural disasters.

With regard to “the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship”, Japan has been providing its technical cooperation to Pakistan for human resource development since 1954 through having received more than 6,500 fellows in Japan so far.

Under “the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship”, scholarship will be offered to Pakistani officers and they will study at universities in Japan for Master's / Doctor’s Degree, with an objective to resolve development challenges in Pakistan.

It is expected that the Pakistani officers who will obtain their degrees will play a pivotal and note-worthy role in the socio-economic development of Pakistan in the future, and thereby strengthen the existing cordial friendly relationship and cooperation between Japan and Pakistan.