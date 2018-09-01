Sat September 01, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Medical colleges entrance test rescheduled for 23rd

LAHORE: A decision has been taken to reschedule medical colleges entrance test from September 16 to 23 due to engagement of police and administration in Ashura-e-Muharram.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani at Civil Secretariat on Friday held to review arrangements for entrance test for admissions to medical and dentals colleges of Punjab to be conducted by University of Health Sciences, Lahore.

Addressing a meeting, the chief secretary said that the entrance test has been rescheduled due to engagement of police and administration in Ashura-e-Muharram. He directed the authorities to ensure best arrangements for the entrance test keeping in view the past experience.

He said that besides provision of foolproof security, arrangements such as drinking water, waiting area for visitors are completed earlier. He said that transparency in the test would help to promote merit. “Only best students can join the field of medical. Quality cannot be compromised in this matter,” he added.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram told the meeting that entrance test would be conducted at a time in 13 cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hassan Abdal and Rahimyar Khan. He mentioned that the test would start at 10am and conclude at 12:30pm. He said that modern technology is being used in preparation of the paper and its transportation so that its secrecy could be ensured, adding that more than 70,000 candidates are expected to appear in the test.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments, including home, specialised healthcare, information and culture, commissioner Lahore Division, DIG Operations Lahore and deputy commissioner Lahore whereas divisional commissioners, RPOs and deputy commissioners of relevant districts joined the meeting through a video link.

