China eager to work with PTI govt: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Friday called on Federal Minister for Railways Sh Rasheed at the Ministry of Railways.

They discussed matters related to mutual interest in railways’ CPEC projects, and Ambassador Jing reiterated his government's desire to work closely with the new government. The minister on the other hand, praised Chinese support in railway projects. He said Pakistan could learn a lot from China's experience in the railway sector. He further added,”CPEC is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy”. Both showed full support to each other in completing the railway projects swiftly.

The meeting was also attended by M. Javed Anwar, Chairman, Ministry of Railways, Aftab Akbar, CEO Pakistan Railways, Farukh Taimur Ghilzai, Secretary Railway Board and Munawar Ali Shah, DG Technical.