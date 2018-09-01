Sat September 01, 2018
National

MA
Muhammad Anis
September 1, 2018

CDA plans to retrieve 61 acres of land from PSB

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to take back 61 acres of its land from the possession of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

According to a report of Survey of Pakistan, the PSB which presently falls under the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) is currently holding possession of 208 acres of land instead of original allotment of 147 acres made for the Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) in 1975.

Initially, the PSB got control of nearly 140 acres on land between Kashmir Highway and Garden Avenue and did not occupy land on other side of a nullah. Later, the PSB management continued to include land in PSC across the Garden Avenue from time to time. On extra land, the PSB constructed Rodham Hall, Hockey Ground, Country and Gun Club besides developing a shooting range.

The PSB management also leased out CDA land to Country and Gun Club for which it was not authorised. An official of CDA told ‘The News’ that the PSB never provided layout plan of PSC and also not applied for approval of any building plan. The official said as per directives of the Supreme Court, the CDA would start procedure to get back its land from PSB. "We may also approach the Ministry of IPC for the purpose," he said.

The board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved a summary to regulate agro farms located in orchard scheme of the federal capital. The CDA board accorded approval to 9,500 square feet covered area for agro farms located in Orchard Scheme as per directives of the Supreme Court.

The covered area will also include shed for parking of tractor and trolley and keep other machinery and guard. The owners of agro farms will be bound to submit a report to agro planning officer at regional planning directorate of CDA regarding sale of their produce like eggs, fruits and vegetables on regular basis. In order to increase green character of farms, the owners will be asked to increase number of trees of different species from existing 70 trees per acre to 150 trees per acre.

