Give way to ambulances

Traffic jams in Karachi are a nuisance; and it is true that nobody likes to remain stuck in them for long hours. But it is disappointing to see that many people no longer make way for an ambulance, especially for the one who has a patient battling for his or her life.

People need to realise that they can reach their destination a few minutes later and give way to patients who must be taken to the hospital on time. We must pledge that we will always give way to ambulances and contribute towards saving a life.

Shafaq Muqeem

Karachi