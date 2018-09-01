Sat September 01, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

HBL partnered with Pehle Aap to hold seminar on CPEC

KARACHI: HBL is the largest bank in Pakistan and has been at the forefront in the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Recently HBL partnered with Pehle Aap (Pvt) Ltd to hold a seminar on ‘CPEC –The Way Forward” focused on development of Pakistan’s agricultural, fisheries and livestock sectors with the objective of increasing productivity through transfer of Chinese technology and expertise and providing a source of exports of this produce to China and other countries.

The seminar held at Karachi School of Business & Leadership (KSBL) was attended by leading members of Karachi’s business community and representatives of the agricultural industry. The Chinese delegation was led by Mr. Wu Yongqiang, (Deputy Secretary General, All-China Youth Federation, Press and Publication Sector). The other members of the delegation included Mr. Sun Xiangyang (Chairman Yangming Technology Investment Company), Mr. Yao Zongchang (Chairman, Taidi Network Technology Co Ltd.) and Miss Wu Xueqin (Legal assistant and translator).

The Chinese delegation assessed Pakistan’s current agriculture infrastructure and exports and suggested the way forward to increase agricultural productivity, build skill base in the rural sector, and develop agricultural infrastructure and increase exports. The delegation suggested development of a E-marketing and supply chain infrastructure on similar lines as developed in China which has connected the rural Chinese economy with the main stream economy.***

Comments

