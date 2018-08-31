Fri August 31, 2018
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man's Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Top Story

KI
Khalid Iqbal
August 31, 2018

Shahbaz, Hamza, 35 other PML-N leaders meet Nawaz in Adiala Jail

Rawalpindi: The Adiala Jail authorities has allowed 35 people including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Khawaja Asif and Marriyum Aurangzeb to meet ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in jail here on Thursday. Capt ® Safdar did not meet PML-N leaders due to his bad health in this regard. There were over 60 PML-N leaders to meet former prime minister but Adiala Jail authorities has allowed only 35 people within meeting time limit. The Sharif family members, including Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam's daughter and son-in-law, and a total of 35 PML-N leaders were allowed to meet the incarcerated leaders. The PML-N leaders included the National Assembly former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Javed Latif, former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, Uzma Bukhari, Pervaiz Rasheed, Mussadiq Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Raja Zafarul Haq, Daniyal Aziz, Abbas Sharif, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, former governor Sindh and several others. There were tight security arrangements here at Adiala Road. A large number of law enforcement agency personnel were present every nook and corner of Adiala Road to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion. The Adiala Road was like a ‘Red Zone’ as residents faced difficulties in their movement on Thursday.

