SSP Maria appointed Pakpattan DPO

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam transferred Rawalpindi Investigation SSP Maria Mehmood and posted her as Pakpattan DPO.

The Central Police Office has issued the notification of the posting. Maria Mehmood is the second woman officer to take the charge as a DPO in Punjab after Bahawalnagar DPO Ammara Athar.

Pakpattan former DPO Rizwan Gondal was recently transferred over an issue related to Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It may be mentioned here that women police officers are being given important assignments according to the vision of Punjab IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. Previously, the women officers were not considered for central and field postings. The IG is not only appointing women officers as DPOs but also appointing women police officers as SHOs and Muharars in police stations of the province so that educated, dutiful, and hard working women officers get equal opportunities to grow professionally.