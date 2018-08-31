Fri August 31, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

MPs’ role in protection of child rights stressed

LAHORE: Newly-elected parliamentarians have been urged to play their effective role as legislators for prioritisation of child rights in Punjab to ensure protection of children from all forms of violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect.

The demand was raised in a session arranged by a child rights movement here on Thursday. Iftikhar Mubarik briefed the parliamentarians that Pakistan ratified UN Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 12, 1990 and being a state party to that convention Pakistan is obligated to take all legislative, administrative and other possible measures to ensure implementation of CRC under guidelines introduced by UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2009 and 2016. He particularly highlighted the issue regarding absence of Child Protection Policy in Punjab, prohibition of Child Domestic Labour, increase in minimum age of marriage for girls from 16 to 18 years, delay in legislation to deal with the issue of Physical & Humiliating Punishments in all settings, provision of adequate human and financial resource to implement enacted legislation related to Child Labour as well as worst forms of child labour.

Mubarik urged for establishment of “Punjab Commission on the Rights of Children” as independent body to oversight and monitor the child rights situation in province especially violence against children.

Rashida Qureshi highlighted the gaps in availability of data related to violations of Child Rights and Child Protection. She stressed on political commitment in addressing the issues of children’s vulnerabilities and demanded for development of Provincial Action Plan to end violence against children.

Sameer Haider presented a resolution asking to establish system and mechanisms to capture children’s views and bring into decision making process related to children and adolescents.

MNA Dr Nausheen Hamid said in previous government a resolution moved by her to initiate legislation to address corporal punishment was unanimously passed by Punjab assembly so new members of Punjab assembly can follow up of that resolution for proper implementation. MPA Ms Musarrat Jamshed suggested to launch a massive campaign for educating the masses to handle children with love and care as well as to discourage all forms of violence against children. She particularly mentioned that target 16.2 of Sustainable Development Goals is clearly asking to end all forms of violence against children, which must be dealt as national priority.

Child Protection Officer from Unicef Punjab Ms Zahida Manzoor also shared that new government in Punjab must focus on approving a comprehensive child protection policy in Punjab to set a strategic way forward to address the issues of child protection.

