Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

National

P
PR
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two-day moot suggests ways to counter violent extremism

PESHAWAR: A training workshop was organized here at the University of Peshawar to raise awareness about growing violent extremism in the society and impart training to the participants on countering the menace.

A large number of participants, including university professors, research scholars, civil society members and clerics from all religious schools of thought, attended the first day of the two-day event held in collaboration with the Intentional Islamic University, Islamabad, at the Sahibzada Hall of the University of Peshawar.

Intentional Islamic University Islamabad Director Dr Zia, Ms Mussarrat Qadeem of Paiman Trust and Dr Suharwardi of Islamia College Peshawar in their lectures threw light on various aspects of violent extremism, its stages and the counter strategies, laying special focus on social and traditional implications of emerging roles of the faculty members and the civil society activists in peace building and countering extremism. The speakers suggested ways for countering extremism by discussing contemporary challenges facing the country and their solutions.

The speakers said that ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ initiative of the Government of Pakistan was the best tool to deal with growing extremism and intolerance in the society and to encourage the youth towards positive and constructive activities. They said the basic objective of the initiative was to promote harmony and friendly relations between various segments of the society as well as different religious groups in the country.

Speakers at the conference stressed the need for a concerted effort to disseminate the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative among all segments of the society across the country. They urged the participants of the conference to fulfill their human and religious obligation of promoting peace, tolerance, brotherhood and unity in the country.

Multiple workshops and programs have been conducted in the recent months in different universities and educational institutions across Pakistan to train faculty members on countering violent extremism and promoting Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan.

The Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has already established the Paigham-e-Pakistan Center for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies to conduct research studies on peace, reconciliation and reconstruction.

The government launched the Paigham-i-Pakistan project earlier this year in order to address the challenges posed by extremism and sectarianism through a national narrative which also portrayed a soft and positive image of Pakistan and highlighted Islam as a religion of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and harmony. The initiative was also endorsed by Imam-e-Kaaba and the Grand Mufti of Egypt.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response