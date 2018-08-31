CJP takes notice of Pakpattan DPO issue

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of Pakpattan incident wherein, Pakpattan District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal was transferred. Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan directed to fix the matter for hearing on August 31, a press release said. The Chief Justice of Pakistan has also issued notices to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Additional IGP Punjab, Abubakar Khuda Baksh (Inquiry Officer), RPO Sahiwal and DPO Pakpattan, Rizwan Gondal, who was transferred, to appear in the court at principal seat, Islamabad, at 9.30am along with the inquiry report.