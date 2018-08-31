PTF to hold throwball coaching course next month

KARACHI: Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) will host International Throwball Coaching Course in collaboration with Asian Throwball Federation (ATF) next month in Karachi.ATF will send a foreign throwball coach to run the course, which is scheduled to be held at Generation School in Karachi on September 10 and 11. Islamabad will host the course on September 13 and 14 at Pakistan Sports Board.