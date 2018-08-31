Johnson believes Pakistan will have edge over India

KARACHI: Pakistan will have an edge over arch-rivals India when the two teams clash in a high-voltage Asia Cup encounter in Dubai next month, believes former Australian great Mitchell Johnson.

In an interview on Thursday, the former Test pacer stressed that Pakistan will hold the advantage against India because they have a greater experience of playing in Dubai.“Pakistan will have an upper hand and will enjoy playing in UAE due to its prior experience of playing in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) and knowing the weather and pitch conditions inside out,” Johnson said.

“The pitches in UAE have traditionally produced belters, but with the bowling line-up all the teams possess currently we might remember this year’s tournament as the bowlers’ tournament,” he added.

Because of security reasons, Pakistan have been playing all their home series in the UAE besides holding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai and Sharjah.

Johnson, however, said that Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Umesh Yadav could play key roles for India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup to be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 15-28.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A and the two teams will meet each other on September 19, for the first time since the Champions Trophy final last year when Pakistan came out triumphant.

Johnson, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, reckoned Pandya’s current form with the ball in England will be a beneficial factor for India in the Emirates. The India allrounder recently picked up his maiden five-wicket haul during the third Test against England at Trent Bridge in a performance that became the turning point of the match.

“Against Pakistan, India’s age-old cricketing rival and neighbour, and keeping UAE’s pitch conditions in mind, I think seamers like Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya would work in India’s favour,” Johnson said.

“Pandya is currently doing well in the United Kingdom, where he is utilising the conditions well. His ability to extract pace from pitches and smartly bowling at length when required will help knock out the tricky Pakistani batting line-up.”

Unlike Pandya, Johnson’s other hope, Umesh, was dropped following the first Test at Edgbaston but took eight wickets in the five-ODI series against England in July. Pace-wise, Umesh is India’s best, and the best fielder among India’s current stock of fast bowlers. When the conditions are warm – case in point, UAE – Umesh becomes handy with the reverse coming into play. He becomes more effective with the Kookaburra ball as compared to the Duke ball.

“I am actually excited to see the way Umesh Yadav will bowl in the Asia Cup,” said Johnson. “Yadav’s biggest asset lies in the ability to choke an opposition at crunch times along with knocking opponents out with variations/reverse swing during his spells.

“Yadav, along with Pandya and (Jasprit) Bumrah, can perfectly set up the situation for the spinners who would be carrying the mantle of negotiating matches through the middle overs.” —with inputs from agencies