Fri August 31, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Japan beat Pakistan 1-0 in semi-final

KARACHI: Japan ended Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the final of Asian Games, beating the Green-shirts 1-0.

In the final, Japan will face Malaysia, who defeated India in the other semi-final. Pakistan will fight India for the bronze medal.

Pakistan conceded the only goal of the match in the first quarter and despite several opportunities to score failed to strike.

Japan’s Sohota Yamada scored the lone goal on a penalty corner. The Green-shirts raided Japan’s D area several times but Japan defenders displayed their fine skills, blocking all the attempts.

Pakistani forwards were successful in getting a couple of PCs but the strikers failed to capitalize on these chances. The forwards mostly played open game to create gaps, but Japan’s watchful marking prevented them from scoring.

The Green-shirts came into the semi-finals after winning their pool matches convincingly. They had won their games against minnows Thailand 10-0, Oman 10-0 and Kazakhstan 16-0 before whipping Malaysia 4-1 and Bangladesh 5-0 to reach last-four.

Earlier in the day, Malaysia stunned India in sudden death stage 7-6 to enter the final. It was a 2-2 deadlock at the end of the fourth quarter.

India were lucky in the first quarter as their timely video referrral saw a Malaysian goal decision overturned. They took the lead in the 33rd minute as Harmanpreet Singh scored via penalty corner.

Malaysia leveled the score in the 39th minute as Faizal Saari scored a field goal. Varun Kumar put India ahead once again in the 40th minute, scoring off a penalty corner.

Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim struck in the 59th minute to take the match to penalty shootout where they edged India 7-6.

